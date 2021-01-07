IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 137.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

