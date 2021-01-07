IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading Down 17.2%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) shares fell 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQEPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $613.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

