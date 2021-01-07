iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading Up 6.9%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.51 and last traded at $84.97. 725,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 618,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,526. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

