iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $53.16. Approximately 174,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 354,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

