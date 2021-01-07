iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.34. 553,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

