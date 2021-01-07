iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.39. 19,239 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.