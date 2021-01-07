iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.98. 496,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 396,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 246,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,571,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter.

