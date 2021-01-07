iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.73

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

