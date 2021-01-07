iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.82 and last traded at $59.36. 15,397 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.