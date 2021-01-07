iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.35. 9,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period.

