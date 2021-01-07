iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $392.67

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $392.67 and last traded at $392.67, with a volume of 33651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

