iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Sets New 52-Week High at $318.37

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.37 and last traded at $318.37, with a volume of 21952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.34.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.