iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 552,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

