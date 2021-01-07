iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.55

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and traded as high as $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 2,783,539 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.