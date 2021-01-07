iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $74.06. Approximately 88,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 32,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

