iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.47

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $25.11. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 222,243 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

