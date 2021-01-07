iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 508.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

IWM stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.62. 1,311,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,856,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

