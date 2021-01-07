iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 6.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.73. 6,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,061. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $226.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.