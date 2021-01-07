iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.20

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 81034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 297,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.