iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 34,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

