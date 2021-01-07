iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $121.57. 10,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,610. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

