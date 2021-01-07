iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.08 and last traded at C$27.06, with a volume of 2522965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.88.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

