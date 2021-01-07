iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.19

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and traded as high as $225.57. iShares Transportation Average ETF shares last traded at $224.02, with a volume of 181,098 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.53.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.