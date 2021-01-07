iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.81

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.81 and last traded at $157.73, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

