Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.33. Isoray shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 229,814 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

