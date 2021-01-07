Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading 19.2% Higher

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.16. 6,162,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,784,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

