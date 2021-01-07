ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Cap Reaches $177,853.70

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $177,853.70 and $509.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.