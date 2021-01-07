J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.65

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 25479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

