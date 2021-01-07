J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.50

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $21.06. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 37 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 690,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,872,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

