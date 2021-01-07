Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.25

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

