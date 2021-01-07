Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.68. 111,337,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,870,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

