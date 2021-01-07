Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NIPOF remained flat at $$517.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $355.00 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.41.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

