Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $941,163.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 85.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.