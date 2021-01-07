Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.90

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.90 and last traded at $165.74, with a volume of 3296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.