JD Coin (JDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,987.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $55,987.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

