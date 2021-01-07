Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.59.

State Street stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

