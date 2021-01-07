Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

NYSE SCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

