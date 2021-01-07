Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($10.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

