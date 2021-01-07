Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Chemours Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Chemours in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Chemours by 125.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Chemours by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

