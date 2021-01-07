Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.