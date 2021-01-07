Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Buy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 514,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,935,000 after acquiring an additional 909,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

