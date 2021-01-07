Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.