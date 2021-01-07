Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.