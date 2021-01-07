Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KAZ Minerals PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for KAZ Minerals in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

