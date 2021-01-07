Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.29

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 55200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$47.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

