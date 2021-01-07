Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,400.16

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,400.16 and traded as low as $710.00. Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at $728.50, with a volume of 311,914 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,400.16.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

