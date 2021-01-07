Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.43. 196,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 144,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.