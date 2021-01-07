Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $5,861.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00471857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00232215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053144 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,796,444,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

