Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $875.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,806,444,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

