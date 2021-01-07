John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Trading 1.3% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 37,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 289.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.